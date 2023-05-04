Meanwhile, Kawasaki is to benefit from an extra 250 rpm.

‘After receiving the analysis of the relative performance of the machines over the first three rounds of the 2023 season, the maximum rev limit for Ducati will be decreased by 250 rpm - as per article 2.4.2.2-3* of the regulations,’ read an FIM/Dorna press release.

‘Also starting from this weekend, Kawasaki has elected to use 5 concession points to benefit from a 250 rpm rev limit increase as per article 2.4.3.3 of the regulations.’

‘*The rev limit may be updated (according to Art. 2.4.2.3) at the end of every 3rd event provided at least 3 events remain in the season.’

Ducati has won eight of the nine races this season with reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, whose impressive top speed has been the subject of much debate by his rivals.

Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the other event - the Mandalika Sprint, where Bautista fell - and is currently second in the world championship.

Six-time world champion Jonathan Rea is the leading Kawasaki rider, in sixth.

WorldSBK balancing rules

In order to allow a wide variety of machinery to compete in WorldSBK, an algorithm is used to balance the relative performance of the bikes.

While the exact FIM/DWO algorithm is not known, the rules state that it 'may include but not be limited to the following':

a) Lap time relative to all other competitors

b) Speed traps

c) Number of riders per brand

d) Anticipated individual rider performance

i) Per track

ii) Considering preceding rounds

e) Race results

f) Laps led

g) Overall race time

h) Change in balance following any rpm limiter changes

i) Bias towards recent results reflecting current performance

j) Any concession part updates being applied

If the results of the algorithm suggest changes are needed, the rev limit for each manufacturer can be adjusted in increments of 250 rpm (up or down), after every third round.

The initial 2023 WorldSBK rev limits were as follows:

Aprilia 14700 rpm

BMW 14950 rpm

BMW S1000 RR (2019) 14900 rpm

BMW M1000 RR (2021) 15500 rpm

BMW M1000 RR (2023) 15500 rpm

Ducati V2 12400 rpm

Ducati V4R (2019) 16100 rpm

Ducati V4R (2023) 16100 rpm

Honda (2020) 15600 rpm

Honda (2022) 15600 rpm

Kawasaki (2021) 14600 rpm

Kawasaki (2023) 14600 rpm

MV Agusta 14950 rpm

Suzuki 14900 rpm

Yamaha 14700 rpm

Yamaha (2020) 14950 rpm