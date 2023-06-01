Granado’s unavailability means Japanese rider Ryo Mizuno will replace the Brazilian, who suffered ‘serious brain swelling’ as a result of his crash at Barcelona.

The PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda rider, who is also set to compete in MotoE this season - Granado missed the season-opener at Le Mans due to the MotoE round taking place one week after he suffered his injury in Catalunya, has struggled for form during his first season in WorldSBK.

Also waiting to be cleared is Hafizh Syahrin, as Granado’s teammate missed the Catalunya round due to injury as well.

"I’ve been slowly regaining my strength in the weeks since my crash and feel good actually, physically and mentally," said Granado. "As a rider I would like to race, and feel ready, but the doctors have said I can’t compete at Misano.

"The brain swelling I suffered was quite serious and I had to spend a week in hospital, after which the doctors would only let me walk, no other kind of training.

"It seems that there’s still some slight swelling now and so it would be unwise to race.

"The important thing is that I feel good in myself, so I’ll focus on gradually getting back into my training in order to be ready for the Donington round."

Granado also suffered a concussion during his accident which took place in Race 1.

After WorldSSP rider Tarran Mackenzie stood in for both Syahrin and Granado at the recent Misano test, Mizuno, who spent last season in British Superbike, will be making his WorldSBK debut this weekend.