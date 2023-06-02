Redding, who joined the factory BMW team last season, has spent the better half of 18 months aboard the M 1000 RR with very limited WorldSBK success.

No wins or pole positions have come in the direction of Redding, or any other BMW rider’s way for that matter, with the former British Superbike champion claiming just three podiums.

While improvements have certainly been made at times, BMW remains down the pecking order compared to Ducati, Yamaha and Kawasaki, which makes Razgatlioglu’s decision to the German manufacturer a very intriguing one.

Razgatlioglu is clearly of the mindset that he can turn their fortunes around, however, Redding is a lot less sure.

"I don’t know, honestly," said Redding. "It was quite a surprise to me and everybody. I don’t know what he can bring.

"It’s quite a mystery to me especially when I look at the riding style he has, it’s quite interesting. Time will tell. Not too much I can really say.

"I have until July 15th to make my decision to stay with BMW or not. Of course, we’re working as hard as we can at BMW to make the bike as best as possible.

"We just need to see now the dust is settling with all the attention from Toprak because it was a shock to everybody.

"We are looking around, but our priority is to stay with BMW. It’s been a hard two years for me. We’re working hard but it’s just not quite where I want to be."

Redding was not alone in discussing Razgatlioglu’s move ahead of round five in Misano, as current Bonovo Action BMW rider Garrett Gerloff offered his thoughts.

After switching Yamaha for BMW in 2023, Gerloff is well accustomed to the difference between both machines as he cited the power of the BMW as one of its strengths.

Gerloff said: "About what Toprak can bring to the project, it speaks volumes. We’re making progress with the bike and if Toprak sees it, then it’s pretty obvious we’re going in a good way.

"He’s ridden a couple of different bikes but he’s a solid rider and has so much talent. I’m curious to hear what we says about it, what he likes and doesn’t.

"For me, it wasn’t that big of a challenge it seems like. I was impressed with how the front end felt, which will be good for Toprak as he’s always on the front wheel!

"It’s going to be a rocket ship for him. The amount of power that the bike has compared to the Yamaha is pretty impressive. When you get on the straight and open the thing up… I think he’ll like that."