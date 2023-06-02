Razgatlioglu, who will leave Yamaha at the end of the 2023 WorldSBK campaign, will switch to BMW which was a surprise for many, not least the Pata Yamaha Team Principal.

While BMW made a very competitive offer in order to sign the Turkish star, so did Yamaha as Denning was left disappointed when he found out that Razgatlioglu rejected the Japanese manufacturer.

"I don’t want to talk about it," said Denning. "The news was disappointing because Yamaha and, of course, the team but mainly Yamaha, with the contract they offered Toprak, put in a huge effort to keep him.

"He wants to do something different for his future and that’s his choice. You can agree or disagree whether it’s the best choice for his career, that’s up to somebody else and I’m not going to say anything else.

"Maybe it’s harder because of the super close relationship with Toprak personally with all the members of the team, and all the success we’ve had together.

"He helped us to a World Championship but, equally, we’ve taken him to a World Championship.

"The scary thing with Toprak is he still has margin to improve in terms of some aspects of his work. I can tell you nothing about Andrea’s teammate next year."

What Razgatlioglu’s departure will mean is that Andrea Locatelli steps up to become the team leader.

The Italian is currently in his best vein of form since joining WorldSBK in 2021, and after agreeing a new two-year deal with Yamaha, Locatelli is feeling ‘more relaxed’ as a result.

Locatelli added: "I am super happy. Honestly, it is really interesting to continue with Yamaha for next year and also 2025.

"I’ll try to push hard in every race and try to get my first win in WorldSBK. To continue with Yamaha is a good approach to try and continue my progress this season and also from the beginning, when I try to work with Yamaha.

"It’s never easy to be at the side of Toprak as he’s a really fast rider and always tries to win the race and is fast on the weekend.

"Maybe now, I have more chances to work more on my side with Yamaha and have the focus only on me. I’m more relaxed now that I have the contract."