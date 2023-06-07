Petrucci enjoyed his best weekend yet in WorldSBK from a performance point of view, however, different circumstances meant the former MotoGP rider failed to deliver the results he should have.

The Italian looked set to challenge Toprak Razgatlioglu for a podium in Race 1 before crashing out at turn eight.

While in the Superpole Race, Petrucci made contact with another rider not once, but twice.

The first of those came on the opening lap as he hit Aegerter heading into turn two, which then led to Aegerter being shoved into his teammate Gardner.

Both Yamaha riders crashed as a result before Petrucci was handed a Long Lap penalty.

After recovering some of the lost positions, Petrucci then took out Iker Lecuona which resulted in the Honda rider being declared unfit for Race 2.

But Petrucci was adamant that the stewards should have listened to his view on the accident with Aegerter and Gardner, before coming to their decision.

The Misano round was not the first in which Petrucci felt hard done by, after being disqualified from Race 1 in Catalunya.

"In the Superpole Race, I didn’t have a good start but I was on the inside at Turn 2 and unfortunately, me and Domi… I was on the inside and he closed the door," said Petrucci.

"It felt like somebody touched the rear end of my bike but for me the decision of the Stewards is not correct.

"Every time something happens on the first lap, they always say ‘it’s the first lap and it’s difficult to judge’. Today they were so quick to give me a Long Lap. They didn’t even listen to my opinion.

"They give me a Long Lap in the race, sending me to P10. I don’t think the stewards have been so nice with me this year, always in this situation.

"At least we can talk and then give me a penalty at the end of the race, don’t give me a Long Lap on the second lap.

"For me, it’s not right. On the inside, where can I go? I’m sorry for him and Remy. For me, the FIM Stewards' decision is absolutely wrong."