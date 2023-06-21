Looking set to miss out on a seventh WorldSBK title for the third consecutive season, Rea is enduring his least successful period with Kawasaki since joining the Japanese manufacturer in 2015.

While success was immediate for Rea and Kawasaki, and for six straight seasons, Yamaha with Toprak Razgatlioglu and Ducati with Alvaro Bautista have proven to be the riders/teams combination to beat over the last couple of years.

Having said that, Rea is still one of the top three riders in the series and performing at an incredibly high level.

Rea has made his name in circuit racing, particularly WorldSBK, however, growing up the Northern Irishman was introduced to road racing as a child as his father competed at the Isle of Man TT, which remains one of the biggest spectacles in the two-wheel racing.

The Isle of Man TT was once again an unmissable event in 2023, with yet more top speed records broken by the likes of Peter Hickman, who claimed four wins as did Michael Dunlap.

But while the dangers that come with road racing provide the adrenaline rush needed for some riders, Rea is not one of those as he recently ruled out competing in road racing.

Quoted by Corsedimoto.com, Rea said: "Road racers in Ireland are true idols, people love them and hold them in high regard. I like these races a lot too, I follow them closely.”

"The environment of the Road Races is fantastic, I love it, but racing in it really isn't, I wouldn't be capable."

When discussing the differences between both road and circuit racing, Rea provided another sporting example in order to strengthen his reasoning for not wanting to make that step after his Superbike career is over.

"Road racing is a completely different sport, it is to Superbike and GPs what rugby is to football."