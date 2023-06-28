Lecuona, who stepped in for the injured Joan Mir at the Dutch MotoGP last weekend, will be back in WorldSBK action this weekend at Donington Park.

The Spaniard has been in action twice in MotoGP this season after replacing another Repsol Honda rider in Marc Marquez at Jerez in April.

11th in the WorldSBK standings after 15 races (five rounds), Lecuona has endured a tough second season.

Honda, despite bringing significant upgrades to their CRB1000RR-R, have struggled to close the gap to the front runners so far this season, which has been evident in the performances.

Xavi Vierge has been much stronger than his rookie season and is currently eighth in the championship, as he gets set for his first appearance at the Suzuka 8 hour race.

After winning the event alongside Takumi Takahashi who will make up the three-rider team alongside Lecuona and Vierge, and Tetsuta Nagashima, Lecuona said this about representing Honda once again.

"I'm very happy to be able to fight in Suzuka 8 Hours as Team HRC again this year. I was able to win last year, but I understood that it was not an easy race.

"This year, my teammates will be Takumi Takahashi and Xavi Vierge, and I'm looking forward to running with them now.

"We will do our best with the team and staff and aim for the top of the podium."

For Vierge, the former Moto2 rider sees no reason why Honda can’t make it back-to-back wins.

Vierge added: "This time, I will participate in Suzuka 8 Hours for the first time from Team HRC. I am very happy to be able to participate as a rider on the same stage where many riders have made history so far.

"Iker Lecuona is also a teammate in WorldSBK, and Takumi Takahashi is a great rider with a lot of past race experience. I believe that if the three riders work together, we can win the race."