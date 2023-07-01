Razgatlioglu had high hopes of halting the Spaniard’s run at a circuit where he took a perfect triple last season, but found it impossible to contain the reigning champion.

While Razgatlioglu took the lead from Jonathan Rea on lap 6, the Yamaha rider was helpless to fight back when Bautista blasted past along the back straight on lap 9 of 23.

The Turkish star was strong in several areas of the circuit, notably the Melbourne Hairpin, but simply couldn’t get close enough to attack the red machine due to its traction out of the Fogarty Esses.

Razgatlioglu went on to finish in second place by a margin of 3.7s.

“The beginning [of the race] was good, I was enjoying it,” Razgatlioglu said. “But after Alvaro had a good pace. I tried to catch him but it was impossible because, all the short straights he had an unbelievable acceleration. His electronics are working good and his bike’s power is unbelievable.

“Especially I am very strong in Corner 11 [Melbourne Hairpin]. But after the chicane, he puts the gears and his bike has unbelievable acceleration. It’s not possible for me to pass him again because the [acceleration] gap is not normal.

“Last year his bike was not fast like this, especially after the chicane. Now I'm almost shocked because after the chicane his bike is unbelievable.

“I was still fighting for a good position, but in general I'm not happy. Because I remember always last year and the three wins here. I hope tomorrow we can improve some chattering and the rear grip, so we can be fighting for the win again.”

Razgatlioglu: The Japanese brands need to improve, like in MotoGP

Razgatlioglu, moving to BMW next season, also sent a warning to both Yamaha and Kawasaki about the level of their machinery – which he said mimics the problems Honda and Yamaha are facing against the European machines in MotoGP.

“Alvaro is a really fast rider. It’s not just his bike. But Ducati this year has also made a big improvement. Their bike is fast, good at stopping and turning. Everything is good," he said.

“OK, we are trying. But now the Ducati’s level is very high and the Japanese brands are not closing the gap. So it’s not in balance and I don't know for the future.

“But it’s really important that all the Japanese brands need to improve their bikes. This is not just a problem here, but also in MotoGP.”

Donington Park was a pivotal moment in Bautista and Ducati’s 2019 title collapse.

But having now broken his Donington jinx to claim a 15th win from 16 races, extending his title lead over Razgatlioglu to 91 points, the Turkish star admits time is running out to stop the Spaniard.

“My opinion is that now he is winning here and if he's winning again tomorrow, especially if he is winning again in Imola, then I think he’s an easy world champion.”

While Rea completed the Saturday podium, the next best Ducati was Danilo Petrucci, in fourth.