As was the case in Race 1, Bautista took the lead away from Rea on the run to turn one, however, the Kawasaki rider responded immediately after getting a better exit.

Bautista was then quickly bumped down to third as Toprak Razgatlioglu wasted no time in coming through at turn four.

After retiring from Race 1 due to an issue with his M 1000 RR, Loris Baz’s weekend went from bad to worse as he crashed at the final corner.

Able to go with the front three, Alex Lowes settled into a strong P4 as Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Locatelli struggled to match the pace set by Rea.

After making a lap one mistake in Race 1, Michael Ruben Rinaldi did the same on lap two as he went into the gravel at the Melbourne Loop [lap two].

Trading fastest laps with Rea, Razgatlioglu then set a time of 1:26.127s which was a new all-time lap record.

Despite setting lap times within a tenth of the new lap record, Rea was unable to escape as Razgatlioglu and Bautista began to look menacing.

It was then Bautista’s turn to set a new lap record as he broke into the 1m 25s barrier for the first time ever.

Although he received a track limits warning, Razgatlioglu was still eyeing up a move for the lead which came on the penultimate lap.

An unbelievable move under braking, Razgatlioglu managed to get through at the Melbourne Loop before Bautista did the same on the approach to turn nine.

Despite late pressure, Razgatlioglu held on for his second win of the season which is only the second time that Bautista has not won in 2023.