Like in Race 1, Razgatlioglu was an early contender for victory after leading several laps, but when Bautista passed him for a second time, the chances of victory diminished quite considerably.

Overtaken on the main straight, Razgatlioglu snapped straight back at turn four after knowing that his only chance at a second consecutive win was to throw Bautista off his rhythm.

But Bautista produced an identical manoeuvre one lap later before gradually extending his advantage.

Keen to win the longer races and not just in the Superpole Race, Razgatlioglu said: “I’m always focused on the long race because, always, I’m missing the win in the long race.

"Superpole Race… okay it is important because everyone is pushing, but Race 1 and Race 2 are more important.

"In Race 2 I tried again to win but the pace was very fast and the Ducati riders were especially strong in the straights.

"I did my best and we finished the weekend in second position, but it’s not enough. I remember last year when it was three wins."

In terms of where Razgatlioglu was losing out to Bautista, corner exit and top speed were the main areas where the world champion held a significant advantage.

"I tried and gave everything," added Razgatlioglu. "Also, in corner four I entered really quickly. When he rides alone he is really fast.

"There are some sectors where he’s fast and some sectors where I’m really strong, but after a lot of laps it’s not enough [to only be fast] in some sectors.

"On the short straight he has unbelievable acceleration, especially on the exit of the last corner. If my bike was as fast on the straight, then I'd easily fight with him."

Asked whether a concession for Yamaha would help, Razgatlioglu added: "What do you think after Race 2. It’s better I don’t talk about this. When he passes me on the straight I feel like I’m riding a 600!"