Alex Lowes received offers from different championships, except MotoGP

Lowes has been with Kawasaki since replacing Leon Haslam in 2019, partnering six-time WorldSBK champion Jonathan Rea for all five seasons during that time.

Unlike previous years where it seemed as though his seat was more secure, several names were being linked with his Kawasaki seat such as Axel Bassani and Scott Redding.

But the Japanese manufacturer decided to stick with Lowes prior to the British round at Donington Park.

Before signing his new deal for 2024, Lowes has since admitted that he received offers to join different championships, while the only series not to show interest was MotoGP.

"I've had other offers for World Superbike and other championships, just not MotoGP," Lowes told Speedweek.com.

"In fact, Kawasaki would like to put together a package that is as competitive as it used to be. At the moment we are a long way from it, but we are working hard on it.

"Aside from the speculation that was circulating, I was quite surprised by the Kawasaki offer because it was better than before.

"I'm grateful for that and they are for my dedication, which is more than the results at the race weekends."

Lowes also spoke about the perception other riders have off the ZX-10RR and that thinking they could do a better job is wishful thinking.

"It's the testing, the dedication on the bike, that nobody else but Kawasaki sees fully," began Lowes. "I'm glad that people appreciate that.

"Many riders think that they would do much better with our bike. But that wouldn't be the case because our package is what it is right now.

"Kawasaki sees my worth and thinks I'm the right man alongside Johnny to bring the bike back to the front."