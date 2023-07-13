The latest revisions are a repeat of the rpm modifications introduced for Catalunya, with Ducati - whose lead rider Alvaro Bautista has won 14 of the 16 rounds - losing another 250 rpm.

The decision has been made following ‘the latest analysis of the relative performance of the machines over the last three rounds’.

An algorithm is used to help balance performance between the different machines competing in WorldSBK taking into account a long list of potential factors such as lap times, speed, results and laps lead.

If the results of the algorithm suggest changes are needed, the rev limit for each manufacturer can be adjusted in increments of 250 rpm (up or down), after every third round.

Although Bautista is dominating this season, the next best Ducati rider - Axel Bassani - is only fifth in the world championship, behind the Yamahas of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli, plus the lead Kawasaki of Jonathan Rea.

As at Catalunya, Kawasaki - still without a win this season - has again ‘elected to use five concession points to benefit from a 250 rpm rev limit increase’ from Imola.

Razgatlioglu is the only rider other than Bautista to win a race so far this year, with victories in the Mandalika and Donington Park sprint.