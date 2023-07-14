FP2 got off to a dreadful start for Bonovo Action BMW as Garrett Gerloff lost control under braking at turn 18, which resulted in him taking down teammate Loris Baz. Gerloff went over to the French rider and apologised immediately for his mistake.

At the front of the field, Jonathan Rea was the early pacesetter before Axel Bassani stuck in a time that was six tenths quicker.

The only rider under the 1m 48s barrier, Bassani then went even faster on his next lap around as he set a 1:47.675s.

More drama unfolded a few minutes later as Gabriele Ruiu crashed at the final chicane. The Italian avoided contact with any of the oncoming riders, but with debris lying on the circuit it meant red flags were deployed.

After a brief delay, on-track action was back underway as Bautista made a quick restart. Down in P12, Bautista jumped up to sixth spot behind Bradley Ray who made a very strong start to FP2.

As was the case with Ruiu, Rea was the next rider to bring out the red flags after going down at the final corner. Gravel was dragged onto the track which is why the session was stopped.

At the beginning of the second restart, Bassani consolidated his lead by setting a time of 1:47.523s.

Bassani then pumped in another fastest lap as Bautista and Rinaldi made it an all-Ducati top four.

With his teammate having already completed several laps following their collision, Gerloff eventually got out of pit lane with 17 minutes remaining.

Threatening to take over top spot, Petrucci ended a lap that saw his post three red sectors in second. That was moments after Alex Lowes also made big gains by jumping up to P3.

Bassani’s time was very nearly beaten with five minutes to go as Razgatlioglu got within half a tenth of the Italian.

With lap times getting faster and faster, the leaderboard finally saw a new name appear at the top as Lowes went quickest by close to three tenths.

A third red flag was deployed when Tito Rabat became the latest to crash at the final corner.

The session got underway with just over two minutes remaining which was enough time for riders to find improvements.

One of those was Rinaldi as the Italian went quickest by over a tenth. Gerloff also found significant gains as he finished third.

2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:47.128s 2 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.151s 3 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.326s 4 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.420s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.464s 6 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.565s 7 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.609s 8 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.674s 9 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.702s 10 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.788s 11 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.854s 12 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.312s 13 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.558s 14 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.566s 15 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.621s 16 Leon Haslam GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.671s 17 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.779s 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.833s 19 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.857s 20 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +1.953s 21 Roberto Tamburini ITA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.649s 22 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +3.309s 23 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.494s 24 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +3.619s 25 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.691s

Imola WorldSBK Records

Fastest Lap - Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s

2019 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Cancelled

Managing to avoid crashes, Eric Granado and Leon Haslam suffered off-track excursions that impacted their running.

Weekend Schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25

Race 1: 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00