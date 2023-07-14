Imola World Superbike FP2 Results: Michael Ruben Rinaldi fastest as Garrett Gerloff wipes out Loris Baz

14 Jul 2023
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Italian WorldSBK 14 July

Results from Free Practice 2, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Imola, Italy.

FP2 got off to a dreadful start for Bonovo Action BMW as Garrett Gerloff lost control under braking at turn 18, which resulted in him taking down teammate Loris Baz. Gerloff went over to the French rider and apologised immediately for his mistake. 

At the front of the field, Jonathan Rea was the early pacesetter before Axel Bassani stuck in a time that was six tenths quicker. 

The only rider under the 1m 48s barrier, Bassani then went even faster on his next lap around as he set a 1:47.675s. 

More drama unfolded a few minutes later as Gabriele Ruiu crashed at the final chicane. The Italian avoided contact with any of the oncoming riders, but with debris lying on the circuit it meant red flags were deployed.

After a brief delay, on-track action was back underway as Bautista made a quick restart. Down in P12, Bautista jumped up to sixth spot behind Bradley Ray who made a very strong start to FP2.

As was the case with Ruiu, Rea was the next rider to bring out the red flags after going down at the final corner. Gravel was dragged onto the track which is why the session was stopped. 

At the beginning of the second restart, Bassani consolidated his lead by setting a time of 1:47.523s.

Bassani then pumped in another fastest lap as Bautista and Rinaldi made it an all-Ducati top four.

With his teammate having already completed several laps following their collision, Gerloff eventually got out of pit lane with 17 minutes remaining. 

Threatening to take over top spot, Petrucci ended a lap that saw his post three red sectors in second. That was moments after Alex Lowes also made big gains by jumping up to P3. 

Bassani’s time was very nearly beaten with five minutes to go as Razgatlioglu got within half a tenth of the Italian. 

With lap times getting faster and faster, the leaderboard finally saw a new name appear at the top as Lowes went quickest by close to three tenths. 

A third red flag was deployed when Tito Rabat became the latest to crash at the final corner.

The session got underway with just over two minutes remaining which was enough time for riders to find improvements. 

One of those was Rinaldi as the Italian went quickest by over a tenth. Gerloff also found significant gains as he finished third.

2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Free Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:47.128s
2Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.151s
3Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.326s
4Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.420s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.464s
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.565s
7Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.609s
8Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.674s
9Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.702s
10Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.788s
11Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.854s
12Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.312s
13Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.558s
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.566s
15Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.621s
16Leon HaslamGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.671s
17Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.779s
18Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.833s
19Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.857s
20Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+1.953s
21Roberto TamburiniITAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.649s
22Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+3.309s
23Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.494s
24Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+3.619s
25Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+3.691s

Imola WorldSBK Records 

Fastest Lap -  Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s

2019 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Race 2 - Cancelled 

Managing to avoid crashes, Eric Granado and Leon Haslam suffered off-track excursions that impacted their running. 

Weekend Schedule (UK time)

Friday 

Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25

Race 1: 13:00

Sunday 

Warm-up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00