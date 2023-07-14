Imola World Superbike FP2 Results: Michael Ruben Rinaldi fastest as Garrett Gerloff wipes out Loris Baz
Results from Free Practice 2, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Imola, Italy.
FP2 got off to a dreadful start for Bonovo Action BMW as Garrett Gerloff lost control under braking at turn 18, which resulted in him taking down teammate Loris Baz. Gerloff went over to the French rider and apologised immediately for his mistake.
At the front of the field, Jonathan Rea was the early pacesetter before Axel Bassani stuck in a time that was six tenths quicker.
The only rider under the 1m 48s barrier, Bassani then went even faster on his next lap around as he set a 1:47.675s.
More drama unfolded a few minutes later as Gabriele Ruiu crashed at the final chicane. The Italian avoided contact with any of the oncoming riders, but with debris lying on the circuit it meant red flags were deployed.
After a brief delay, on-track action was back underway as Bautista made a quick restart. Down in P12, Bautista jumped up to sixth spot behind Bradley Ray who made a very strong start to FP2.
As was the case with Ruiu, Rea was the next rider to bring out the red flags after going down at the final corner. Gravel was dragged onto the track which is why the session was stopped.
At the beginning of the second restart, Bassani consolidated his lead by setting a time of 1:47.523s.
Bassani then pumped in another fastest lap as Bautista and Rinaldi made it an all-Ducati top four.
With his teammate having already completed several laps following their collision, Gerloff eventually got out of pit lane with 17 minutes remaining.
Threatening to take over top spot, Petrucci ended a lap that saw his post three red sectors in second. That was moments after Alex Lowes also made big gains by jumping up to P3.
Bassani’s time was very nearly beaten with five minutes to go as Razgatlioglu got within half a tenth of the Italian.
With lap times getting faster and faster, the leaderboard finally saw a new name appear at the top as Lowes went quickest by close to three tenths.
A third red flag was deployed when Tito Rabat became the latest to crash at the final corner.
The session got underway with just over two minutes remaining which was enough time for riders to find improvements.
One of those was Rinaldi as the Italian went quickest by over a tenth. Gerloff also found significant gains as he finished third.
|2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Free Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:47.128s
|2
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.151s
|3
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.326s
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.420s
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.464s
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.565s
|7
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.609s
|8
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.674s
|9
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.702s
|10
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.788s
|11
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.854s
|12
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.312s
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.558s
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.566s
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.621s
|16
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.671s
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.779s
|18
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.833s
|19
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.857s
|20
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+1.953s
|21
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.649s
|22
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+3.309s
|23
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.494s
|24
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+3.619s
|25
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+3.691s
Imola WorldSBK Records
Fastest Lap - Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s
2019 Race Winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Cancelled
Managing to avoid crashes, Eric Granado and Leon Haslam suffered off-track excursions that impacted their running.
Weekend Schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15
Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30
Superpole: 10:10-10:25
Race 1: 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up: 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race: 10:00
Race 2: 13:00