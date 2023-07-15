Imola World Superbike FP3 Results: Michael Ruben Rinaldi fastest again as Alvaro Bautista closes in
Results from Free Practice 3, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Imola, Italy.
Continuing their strong showing from day-one, Alvaro Bautista led a Ducati 1-2-3 to begin FP3.
Danilo Petrucci was the rider in second while Axel Bassani rounded out the top three. A time of 1:47.804s was set by Bautista before Toprak Razgatlioglu set the fastest lap of the weekend.
Razgatlioglu set a 1:47.115s as Bassani also jumped ahead of Bautista. As the Italian threatened to beat Razgatlioglu’s time, Petrucci had to return to pit lane after suffering an issue at turns 14 and 15.
Bassani then took over top spot as Razgatlioglu lost his lap time after failing to slow for yellow flags.
Fastest at the end of Friday’s running, MIchael Ruben Rinaldi moved up to second behind his fellow Ducati rider.
Razgatlioglu looked like regaining top spot a few laps later after posting the fastest third sector of the session, however, the Yamaha rider aborted his lap and returned to his garage.
Off top spot for much of the weekend, Bautista finally started to show his pace as he went quickest by two tenths.
A lap time that seemingly came from nowhere, Scott Redding went second fastest after using the tow of Rinaldi, who went P3.
Rinaldi then pumped in the best lap of the weekend after setting a time of 1:46.389s. Although under threat, Rinaldi held strong at the top of the leaderboard after Bautista’s latest lap.
The reigning world champion closed out his latest effort just over a tenth down on Rinaldi. That margin was cut to under a tenth but Rinaldi remained fastest.
|2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:46.389s
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.073s
|3
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.312s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.489s
|5
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.614s
|6
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.704s
|7
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.739s
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.845s
|9
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.878s
|10
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.104s
|11
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.109s
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.144s
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.158s
|14
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.163s
|15
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.333s
|16
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.428s
|17
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.530s
|18
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.644s
|19
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.011s
|20
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.976s
|21
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.026s
|22
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.177s
|23
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+3.356s
|24
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+3.380s
|25
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+3.896s
Imola WorldSBK Records
Fastest Lap - Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s
2019 Race Winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Cancelled
Several riders were finding the harsh braking zones at Imola difficult to contend with as Loris Baz and Dominique Aegerter both ran off in the final ten minutes.
Weekend Schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15
Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30
Superpole: 10:10-10:25
Race 1: 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up: 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race: 10:00
Race 2: 13:00