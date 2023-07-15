Continuing their strong showing from day-one, Alvaro Bautista led a Ducati 1-2-3 to begin FP3.

Danilo Petrucci was the rider in second while Axel Bassani rounded out the top three. A time of 1:47.804s was set by Bautista before Toprak Razgatlioglu set the fastest lap of the weekend.

Razgatlioglu set a 1:47.115s as Bassani also jumped ahead of Bautista. As the Italian threatened to beat Razgatlioglu’s time, Petrucci had to return to pit lane after suffering an issue at turns 14 and 15.

Bassani then took over top spot as Razgatlioglu lost his lap time after failing to slow for yellow flags.

Fastest at the end of Friday’s running, MIchael Ruben Rinaldi moved up to second behind his fellow Ducati rider.

Razgatlioglu looked like regaining top spot a few laps later after posting the fastest third sector of the session, however, the Yamaha rider aborted his lap and returned to his garage.

Off top spot for much of the weekend, Bautista finally started to show his pace as he went quickest by two tenths.

A lap time that seemingly came from nowhere, Scott Redding went second fastest after using the tow of Rinaldi, who went P3.

Rinaldi then pumped in the best lap of the weekend after setting a time of 1:46.389s. Although under threat, Rinaldi held strong at the top of the leaderboard after Bautista’s latest lap.

The reigning world champion closed out his latest effort just over a tenth down on Rinaldi. That margin was cut to under a tenth but Rinaldi remained fastest.

2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:46.389s 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.073s 3 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.312s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.489s 5 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.614s 6 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.704s 7 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.739s 8 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.845s 9 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.878s 10 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.104s 11 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.109s 12 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.144s 13 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.158s 14 Leon Haslam GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.163s 15 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.333s 16 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.428s 17 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +1.530s 18 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.644s 19 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +2.011s 20 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.976s 21 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.026s 22 Roberto Tamburini ITA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.177s 23 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +3.356s 24 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +3.380s 25 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.896s

Imola WorldSBK Records

Fastest Lap - Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s

2019 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Cancelled

Several riders were finding the harsh braking zones at Imola difficult to contend with as Loris Baz and Dominique Aegerter both ran off in the final ten minutes.

Weekend Schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25

Race 1: 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00