Imola World Superbike Superpole Results: Deleted lap time for Alvaro Bautista hands Toprak Razgatlioglu pole
Results from Superpole, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Imola, Italy.
As the fight for track position took place immeidately coming out of pit lane, Axel Bassani and Toprak Razgatlioglu were the leading riders ahead of teammate Andrea Locatelli.
Philipp Oettl suffered a crash just one corner into his first flying lap, which resulted in the likes of Jonathan Rea and Scott Redding having to slow down.
Showing stunning pace on his first effort, Bassani set a time of 1:46.062s which was the quickest lap of the weekend.
Alvaro Bautista went third after his opening lap, although the championship leader was over half a second down on Bassani.
Despite a wheelie coming across the line, Razgatlioglu overhauled Bassani on his second lap as Bradley Ray’s brilliant weekend continued as he went fifth fastest.
On course to claim his maiden Superbike pole, Bassani, who was three tenths up after three sectors, crashed with just a few minutes remaining.
Holding a similar advantage over Razgatlioglu as Bassani did after three sectors, Bautista managed to do what the Italian couldn't, which was take over top spot.
Bautista then had his time deleted after setting it under yellow flags, however, the factory Ducati star began his final lap in fine fashion.
Fastest in the opening three sectors, Bautista managed to jump onto the front row after Locatelli became the latest to lose his lap.
|2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|1:45.959s
|2
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.103s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|+0.186s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.381s
|5
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.538s
|6
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.636s
|7
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.673s
|8
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.677s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.687s
|10
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.903s
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.986s
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.014s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.204s
|14
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.261s
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.282s
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.337s
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.401s
|18
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.722s
|19
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.808s
|20
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+2.152s
|21
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.557s
|22
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.759s
|23
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.844s
|24
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+3.451s
|25
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+3.896s
Imola WorldSBK Records
Fastest Lap - Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s
2019 Race Winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Cancelled
After his early fall, Oettl was able to get back to pit lane with plenty of time remaining.
Weekend Schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15
Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30
Superpole: 10:10-10:25
Race 1: 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up: 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race: 10:00
Race 2: 13:00