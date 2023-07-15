Imola World Superbike Superpole Results: Deleted lap time for Alvaro Bautista hands Toprak Razgatlioglu pole

15 Jul 2023
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Italian WorldSBK 14 July

Results from Superpole, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Imola, Italy.

As the fight for track position took place immeidately coming out of pit lane, Axel Bassani and Toprak Razgatlioglu were the leading riders ahead of teammate Andrea Locatelli. 

Philipp Oettl suffered a crash just one corner into his first flying lap, which resulted in the likes of Jonathan Rea and Scott Redding having to slow down. 

Showing stunning pace on his first effort, Bassani set a time of 1:46.062s which was the quickest lap of the weekend. 

Alvaro Bautista went third after his opening lap, although the championship leader was over half a second down on Bassani. 

Despite a wheelie coming across the line, Razgatlioglu overhauled Bassani on his second lap as Bradley Ray’s brilliant weekend continued as he went fifth fastest. 

On course to claim his maiden Superbike pole, Bassani, who was three tenths up after three sectors, crashed with just a few minutes remaining. 

Holding a similar advantage over Razgatlioglu as Bassani did after three sectors, Bautista managed to do what the Italian couldn't, which was take over top spot.

Bautista then had his time deleted after setting it under yellow flags, however, the factory Ducati star began his final lap in fine fashion.

Fastest in the opening three sectors, Bautista managed to jump onto the front row after Locatelli became the latest to lose his lap. 

2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Superpole Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK1:45.959s
2Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.103s
3Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.it Racing Ducati+0.186s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.381s
5Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.538s
6Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.636s
7Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.673s
8Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.677s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.687s
10Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.903s
11Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.986s
12Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.014s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.204s
14Leon HaslamGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.261s
15Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.282s
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.337s
17Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.401s
18Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.722s
19Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.808s
20Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+2.152s
21Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.557s
22Roberto TamburiniITAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.759s
23Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.844s
24Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+3.451s
25Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+3.896s

Imola WorldSBK Records 

Fastest Lap -  Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s

2019 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Race 2 - Cancelled 

After his early fall, Oettl was able to get back to pit lane with plenty of time remaining.

Weekend Schedule (UK time)

Friday 

Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25

Race 1: 13:00

Sunday 

Warm-up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00