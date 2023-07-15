As the fight for track position took place immeidately coming out of pit lane, Axel Bassani and Toprak Razgatlioglu were the leading riders ahead of teammate Andrea Locatelli.

Philipp Oettl suffered a crash just one corner into his first flying lap, which resulted in the likes of Jonathan Rea and Scott Redding having to slow down.

Showing stunning pace on his first effort, Bassani set a time of 1:46.062s which was the quickest lap of the weekend.

Alvaro Bautista went third after his opening lap, although the championship leader was over half a second down on Bassani.

Despite a wheelie coming across the line, Razgatlioglu overhauled Bassani on his second lap as Bradley Ray’s brilliant weekend continued as he went fifth fastest.

On course to claim his maiden Superbike pole, Bassani, who was three tenths up after three sectors, crashed with just a few minutes remaining.

Holding a similar advantage over Razgatlioglu as Bassani did after three sectors, Bautista managed to do what the Italian couldn't, which was take over top spot.

Bautista then had his time deleted after setting it under yellow flags, however, the factory Ducati star began his final lap in fine fashion.

Fastest in the opening three sectors, Bautista managed to jump onto the front row after Locatelli became the latest to lose his lap.

2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK 1:45.959s 2 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.103s 3 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Racing Ducati +0.186s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.381s 5 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.538s 6 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.636s 7 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.673s 8 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.677s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.687s 10 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.903s 11 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.986s 12 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.014s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.204s 14 Leon Haslam GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.261s 15 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.282s 16 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.337s 17 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.401s 18 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.722s 19 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.808s 20 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +2.152s 21 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.557s 22 Roberto Tamburini ITA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.759s 23 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.844s 24 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +3.451s 25 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.896s

Imola WorldSBK Records

Fastest Lap - Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s

2019 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Cancelled

After his early fall, Oettl was able to get back to pit lane with plenty of time remaining.

Weekend Schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25

Race 1: 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00