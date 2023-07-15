Like the announcement earlier in the season, Ducati were stripped of 250 revs prior to the Imola WorldSBK round while Kawasaki gained revs.

Not just something that affects factory teams, independent teams are also impacted by such changes.

Bassani, who was extremely strong on day-one of the Italian round, admitted that the loss of revs was ‘ok’ for the moment but that the impact could be big going forward if Ducati lose more.

"The sound is different, it’s not a normal Ducati," said Bassani. "It’s not easy to ride like this, but for the moment it’s OK but not if we continue in this way."

Fourth fastest come the end of FP2, Bassani four tenths down on Michael Ruben Rinaldi after dominating much of the session.

"We started with a good feeling from FP1 and in FP2, I felt good with the bike from the first laps," Bassani told WorldSBK.com.

"I think I have good race pace; really consistent. Saturday, we will try the SCQ tyre, and we will see if we are fast or slow in Superpole and if we can start from the first or second row to have a good race.

"Usually, in Superpole, I’m not fast but here we have a different SCQ, like at Misano: there, I was also fast in Superpole. I’m confident."

Bassani was stronger in the races at Donington Park compared to qualifying pace, so if he can address his Superpole issues then a front row start could be a possibility.