After seeing Alvaro Bautista make a surprising error on lap one, Bassani had the opportunity to finish as the highest Ducati rider for the first time this season.

Early passes on Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea made that possibility even more likely, before overtaking Razgatlioglu for the race lead.

Bassani then controlled the pace at the front and looked on course to challenge for victory before Razgatlioglu made a move on lap 12.

Able to improve his performance, Razgatlioglu broke away from the Motocorsa rider immediately.

Although it wasn't a victory in the end for Bassani, Race 2 at Imola was his best showing as a WorldSBK rider.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com, Bassani said: "I’m really happy with my second place. I finished behind Toprak, one of the best riders in the world. It’s an honour to battle with him.

"I tried to do my race and stay in front to do my pace. Here it’s really hot. You need some clear air. I finished second, and the first Ducati, so I’m happy for my team.

"They did an incredible job. We need to grow up. We are very close and today we did a good job. We’ll look at the data to see if we can make a step. We will see at Most."

With his second place finish Bassani has kept himself in contention with Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli for P3 in the championship.

Locatelli, who is currently third, managed a podium in the Superpole Race before finishing fourth in Race 2.

"We did a very good job this morning in the Superpole Race, the choice with the tyre was perfect," said the Yamaha rider. "I’m a bit disappointed about Race 1 and Race 2; we change the tyre choice sometimes and yesterday especially, the feeling wasn’t the best one.

"Race 1 I was fighting front grip and in Race 2, I was fighting rear grip. I think we lost the opportunity in the long races to fight for the podium.

"It’s been a strong and positive weekend, so need to be happy. It’s also my first time here on a Superbike, so we need to consider everything.

"I’m proud of myself and the job Yamaha and my staff are doing with me."

Locatelli also had his say on the battle for the top three in the standings, adding: "Me and Jonny are fighting a lot but I want to try and keep third position in the Championship.

"It gives me a lot of motivation but it will also be a good result for me. We need to believe, work a lot and we can be competitive and try to stay in front.

"Maybe we can get a lot of podiums but we will enjoy it like this weekend."