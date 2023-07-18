Bassani is expected to remain with Motocorsa Ducati after early season hype linking him with the factory Aruba.it Ducati team went quiet.

With that said, Bassani produced his best ride ever in WorldSBK during Race 2 of the Imola round last Sunday, and will have caught the eye doing so.

A challenger for victory until the final few laps, Bassani proved he can take the fight to riders such as Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea.

In terms of the rider shuffle at Ducati, Nicolo Bulega has been heavily linked with a move to the factory team alongside Alvaro Bautista, which is why Bassani is expected to remain with Motocorsa.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com, Bassani’s team principal Lorenzo Mauri admitted he wants to keep the Italian: "Several riders are knocking on the door of our team. Probably, we'll have two bikes but firstly, I want to understand what Axel is going to do.

"Most of these riders are riders from the Grand Prix paddock, so MotoGP riders, former MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3. It is a good reward for the work we have been doing for eight years."

Plenty of riders from MotoGP have been linked to WorldSBK for the 2024 season, such as Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio and to a lesser extent Johann Zarco.

Mauri also said a deadline has not been given to Bassani, who is like others is waiting for Ducati’s decision on who will partner Bautista, which is expected later this month.

"About 2024, we are waiting for Axel and his manager Alberto's decision to make a decision about us, too," added Mauri.

"We have not given them a deadline to let us know. I have spoken with Alberto, his manager, telling him ‘if you get a deal with someone, let me know'."