Bradley Ray ruled out of Most WorldSBK round with shoulder surgery

Coming off his best weekend of the season, Ray claimed his first top ten finish of the season with P6 in Race 2 of the Imola WorldSBK round.

But the reigning British Superbike champion will now miss the Czech round after needing to undergo surgery.

“I’m obviously really sorry I can’t go to the Czech Republic and the Most circuit, but I’ll now have a lot of time to fully recover and, once the surgery is done, I’ll be aiming to score even better results,” said Ray.

“I’d like to personally thank Andrea Dosoli, the entire Yamaha Motor Europe team and the Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team of course for their understanding.

“I can’t wait to see you all again after the summer break!”

Ray’s need to have surgery is not due to a crash suffered at Imola, but instead an issue from earlier in the season.

Motoxracing Yamaha team manager, Sandro Carusi, said: “I’m really sorry that Bradley has to take this enforced break, just as some strong results were coming.

“We’ve decided to stop now in order to give him the time to recovery and then aim for the best possible final part of the season.”