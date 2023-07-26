Winners of the event in 2022, Honda are now fielding a three-rider line-up that includes Lecuona’s WorldSBK teammate Xavi Vierge, Nagashima and Takumi Takahashi.

Lecuona, who was initially confirmed for the event, will not step in for Rins at Silverstone on the same weekend as he gets set for his third MotoGP race of the year.

For Nagashima, the prestigious endurance race comes at the right time after recovering from injury.

The Japanese rider was the star of the show for Honda last season as he secured pole for the team, while also dominating large parts of the race.

Nagashima also made his MotoGP and WorldSBK debuts in 2022, but has not be a full-time rider in 2023.

"I am truly honoured to be able to participate in the Suzuka 8 Hours again this year," said Nagashima.

"I would like to thank Honda and HRC for giving me this opportunity.

"I’m feeling good about my preparations as the tests went well, but I will keep up my concentration leading up to the race in August.

"I am looking forward to contributing to Team HRC's consecutive victories, and I hope all of our fans will support us."

Honda’s struggles in WorldSBK did not impact their ability to win last season’s race, and with another strong line-up set to compete, the Japanese brand will be a leading contender to retain their crown.