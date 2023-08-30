Kawasaki ‘curious’ to see how Adrian Huertas rides ‘the WorldSBK bike’

Huertas has become one of Kawasaki’s leading riders in the WorldSSP category alongside Can Oncu.

And while Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes are the headlines names in action for the Japanese manufacturer on day-two at the Aragon test today, Huertas being on circuit is a clear statement that they see a future with the Spaniard.

Huertas joined KRT test rider Florian Marino on day-one, with Team Manager Guim Roda saying: "We have a plan to test two days to take the opportunity from the track reservation, but we cannot test with Jonny or Alex due to the rules.

"We only have one day available with them, and we decided to use this day on Wednesday. Because we were already here and working like this during the year, we’re going to use Florian as a test rider.

"He’ll test some ideas and check some items to see how they work, and then implement them with Jonny and Alex."

Regarding Huertas and the exact reasons for having the Supersport rider gain experience on the ZX-10RR, Roda claimed it was a gift due to the success he’s been having.

Roda added: "At the same time, we’re using the opportunity with one day extra and one crew chief available. At Most, we spoke with Kawasaki Europe about giving Adrian a chance to test the bike as a gift for the good job he’s done and how he’s evolving.

"We’re curious about how he’s able to ride the WorldSBK bike. There are more teams aside from Kawasaki with the possibility to bring through young riders.

"This is more about giving him a gift and then, after that, we can decide in the Kawasaki family whether we can continue helping him to grow up as a rider."