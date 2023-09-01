Ducati confirm Andrea Iannone to WorldSBK in 2024

The news was broken by Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall’inga, who claimed Iannone will be aboard one of their satellite machines.

Andrea was an important rider for Ducati,” said Dall’igna when speaking to WorldSBK.com. “When I joined Ducati the first victory that we had was with him in Austria 2016.

“I remember very well that he tried to do the best every time and this is something I have to respect. I have to respect him and I’m really happy that he will again join one of our satellite teams. I would like to say good luck to him for his comeback.”

It remains to be seen which satellite team Iannone will compete for, although the GoEleven seems to be the obvious answer.

Danilo Petrucci confirmed that he’s in talks to remain with Barni Ducati, while Axel Bassani is also set to stay put with Motocorsa.

The other satellite Ducati team, which is new for 2024, sees Sam Lowes and Marc VDS transfer over from Moto2.

Iannone has yet to jump aboard a Superbike-spec Panigale V4 R, and although that will change once an official announcement about his future is made, Dall’igna is unclear as to when that will be.

Dall’igna added: “Honestly, I don’t know the real situation and when he can try the racing bike for the first time. I don’t want to talk about that.

“For sure, he needs some time to come back to his full potential but he has a lot of talent and a big heart. I expected that in 2024 he will get some good results.”

If Iannone does sign for GoEleven then it will mean Philipp Oettl becomes the rider on the way out of Ducati.