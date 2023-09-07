Gardner enjoyed his best weekend of the season last time at Most, after qualifying on the front row for the first time in WorldSBK before claiming two P6 finishes.

The Australian had flashed potential at previous rounds but was unable to put a result together that matched such performance.

Gardner has never competed at Magny-Cours, but after spending time at the French track during the summer break the former Moto2 world champion is ready for action.

Gardner said: "It has been a long break, I hope I still remember how to ride a bike! Jokes aside, we're finally ready to enjoy again our Yamaha R1 machine on a challenging track.

"I enjoyed some time at Magny-Cours during the Summer to take a first taste of the track and having a bit of knowledge of the layout, that'll be helpful for sure. So, I can't wait to be back."

On the other side of the GRT Yamaha garage, Aegerter has seen his early season form tail off after securing just one top ten in the last 11 races.

But twice a winner at Magny-Cours in WorldSSP, the Swiss rider is excited to be back after training hard in the summer break.

Aegerter added: "We're finally back! I know the track from my experience in WorldSSP, I enjoyed some success there.

"So, I like the layout overall, it contains a fast first part, then we have very hard braking areas, plus up and downs throughout the circuit. I can't wait to be there.

"The summer break was long, but I trained hard to be ready for the last four rounds of the season.

"I'm happy to ride the bike again and see the team, the goal is to keep improving and be quick again."