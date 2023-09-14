Razgatlioglu will complete a sensational switch to BMW next season, while six-time WorldSBK champion Jonathan Rea will do the same as he leaves Kawasaki to replace the Turkish star at Yamaha.

For Rea, moving to Yamaha is a step forward based on the current performance of both manufacturers, however, Razgatlioglu is going to a bike that has proven to be some way off the Yamaha.

Still, Razgatlioglu is expected to perform very well given his huge talent, and Gerloff believes that will be the case.

"I know he’ll be able to ride it well," said Gerloff. "He does have a really particular way to ride the bike that he’s developed from the Kawasaki to the Yamaha.

"He’s one of the best guys so he’s somebody that I try to emulate when I ride but, for me, to try to do some of the things he does, it hasn’t been easy on the BMW to do the same.

"On the Yamaha, I couldn’t do exactly what he does, but I felt I was close to being able to ride on the front wheel with the rear off the ground and still stop the bike.

"Not in every situation but most. This bike seems like it’s a lot more difficult to ride like that. It’s a bit more nervous and it likes both wheels on the ground.

"It’s something him and whoever he’s working with will be able to sort out."

Gerloff put together his best weekend of the season last time out at Magny-Cours, as he became a first-time polesitter before claiming two top five finishes in the longer races.

The American, who is in his first season aboard the M 1000 RR, did have some advice for Razgatlioglu on what the bike doesn’t like, while also discussing the changes he would like to see.

Gerloff added: "There are definitely some things I’d like to change next year to help give a good connection with the bike.

"I feel like sometimes I just want to have a great connection with the bike. Having Toprak come is going to be a big motivation for BMW.

"He might bring some ideas that will make them have to open their window a little bit to see what else might work.

"For me, it’s just hard to be consistent under braking. The Yamaha was really good about being able to lift the rear but also when it sets down, it’s smooth.

"The BMW likes both wheels on the ground. You start lifting the rear and touching down, it starts to kick you a little bit.

"The BMW is like a precision tool, which is good because you can get a lot from that, but I feel like you have to ride it not as aggressively to get the most out of it whereas something that’s a bit more of a blunt instrument, you can make it a bit more aggressively."