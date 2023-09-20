Are major changes coming to the 2024 WorldSBK calendar?

The new Balaton Park circuit is set to make its debut on the WorldSBK calendar next season, while also serving as a reserve venue for MotoGP.

The Grand Prix paddock is also aiming to make Hungary a permanent feature on its race calendar in 2025, with the famous Hungaroring the expected venue.

But for WorldSBK, next season looks likely to see a return to Hungary as the Balaton circuit is expected to replace Mandalika.

The Superbike championship has been racing at the Indonesian circuit since 2021 but Moto.it are reporting that the circuit no longer wishes to stage a WorldSBK round.

They also suggest two other big changes that are expected to take place, the first of which would see Imola once again depart the calendar.

Vallelunga, a circuit based north of Rome, could be set to make its debut on the Superbike calendar in place of Imola.

Finally we have the Argentine round which has already been replaced this season by Jerez.

The expectation is that it will no longer be a permanent fixture on the calendar moving forward and Jerez could be its replacement, however, other venues are said to be in the mix to become the season-finale.

