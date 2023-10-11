Explained: Major WorldSBK technical changes for 2024

FUEL FLOW CONTROL: data collected through 2024 to implement in 2025

To incentive the environmental guidelines and give a platform for manufacturers to increase their machine developments in these areas for the future, it has been decided that, from 2025, a fuel flow control system will be mandatory to use. Therefore, in 2024, two bikes from each manufacturer will be required to fit a fuel flow meter and log data during both practices and races to validate the concept and define the value for 2025.

FUEL TANK REDUCATION AND REGULATIONS: a smaller tank

In 2024, a new fuel tank maximum capacity will be set at 21.0 litres.

COMBINED WEIGHT: new rules for 2024

In 2024, a combined weight for rider and machine has been defined by FIM-DWO-MSMA agreement.

RPM LIMITS: changes to when limits are set, intervention rules changed

This point was discussed in combination with the combined weight. In 2024, RPM limits will be set prior to the beginning of the 2024 season by FIM-DWO-MSMA agreement and will not be reduced during that season (with the exemption of FIM-DWO RPM reduction intervention in case of superconcession overshooting). Article 2.4.2.2 (balancing calculation) related to RPM reductions will be cancelled.

CRANKSHAFT AND THE BALANCE SHAFT: weight modifications allowed

Crankshaft and balance shaft weight may be modified by +/- 20% from the homologated weight measured during the FIM homologation inspection and the corresponding parts ‘kit’ must be a listed part in the FIM eligible parts list.

CHECKPOINT AND CONCESSION TOKEN CALCULATION: measured every two events from 2024

From 2024, this will be reviewed every two events instead of three as present.

SUPERCONCESSION AND CONCESSION PARTS: outline approval changes

The outline approval will be one month prior to the event and final detailed approval 14 days prior to the technical control day of the event removing the necessity to describe the super concession parts in the FIM SBK regulations. A specific communication will be put in place instead.