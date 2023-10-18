Official: Andrea Iannone joins GoEleven Ducati for 2024 WorldSBK season

Iannone, who last raced for Aprilia in 2019, was given a four-year ban for an anti-doping infringement.

One of the worst kept secrets in the Superbike paddock, Iannone’s move to GoEleven comes as no surprise after Ducati hinted at the Italian’s return on several occasions.

“I've been waiting for this moment for a long time, I'm finally back on track, where I spent my life,” said Iannone.

“I thank Gigi Dall'Igna, Paolo Ciabatti, Claudio Domenicali, Marco Zambenedetti and the whole Go Eleven team for their trust, with their support I have rediscovered the enthusiasm I had as a child. Special thanks also to the WorldSBK family for the opportunity. I'm fully excited."

What Iannone’s addition to WorldSBK does is make Ducati even stronger as they head into the 2024 campaign with Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, Danilo Petrucci and Sam Lowes all under contract.

It’s also a big coup for the championship itself, as Iannone is a former MotoGP race winner for Ducati.

“We have worked hard to make this dream real, we have wanted to shout it out to the world for some time now, but creating such an important project is not easy and must be structured carefully,” said Team Manager Denis Sacchetti.

“The Maniac has decided to get back into the game, it's not for everyone, it takes guts after everything that has happened and so much time away from racing.

“It is a courageous choice, for some it may seem crazy, but the right dose of madness and courage can lead to great feats.

“Why this bet? When we started talking to him, we were impressed by his determination, grit and desire to go back doing what he loves, I saw in his eyes the desire and need to race a motorbike, like a child who wants to go back playing and everything that happens around him is out of his mind, because he just wants to go back playing, he has no other thoughts at that moment.

“We know that it won't be easy, that at the beginning we will have to suffer and work a lot and hard, but this awareness unites us even more and stimulates us further.

“I want to thank Gianni Ramello for immediately accepting this opportunity, a particular thank you also goes to Paolo Ciabatti, Gigi Dall'Igna, Claudio Domenicali and Marco Zambenedetti for the support they are giving to this project and obviously thanks to Andrea Iannone for the trust in our team!