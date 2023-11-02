He went second-fastest on Tuesday and sixth-fastest on Wednesday in his first appearance since exiting Ducati’s WorldSBK factory team.

Rinaldi completed 105 laps over two wet days in Jerez in his bid to understand his 2024 machinery.

“I was consistent, a good pace with the used tyres," he said.

“On pace, we were strongest. And with the used tyre.

“If we want to improve time-attack we must work more.

“We tried different things. The valve they brought to me works really good.”

He said about his new team: “They need to know my way of riding. Also, how I explain the problems.

“It’s a new relationship. You need to know each other. The first impression is good.

“It was a really different day for me.

“It was the first day with my new team. Our goal was to check whether the bikes were more or less the same as the factory ones.

“And actually I was quite surprised because the level of this team and the bike are nothing worse than the factory team.

“The first lap was nice inside the helmet. We tried to check both of the bikes and the feeling was great. I was able to lap pretty quickly.

“Wednesday we completed many laps, unlike Tuesday. We were able to do many laps and try different things on the bike. I’m quite happy.

“I was pretty consistent and had good pace with the used tyre. At the end, everybody put on the SCQ, and everything changed.

“On pace, I think we were strong with the used tyre, so this is the best thing. If we want to improve on time attack, we need to work a little bit more because, at the moment, we’re not that fast.

“For the rest I’m really happy and satisfied. The team worked really well, we tried different things and the valve they gave to me worked really well.

“I’m going home for the winter rest with a smile on my face.”