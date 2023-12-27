Grading every rider from the 2023 WorldSBK season as Bautista earns A+

The 2023 WorldSBK season was all about one rider, Alvaro Bautista. The Ducati rider made it back-to-back titles after winning 27 races.

Bautista was even more dominant than his first championship winning season, but that wasn’t to say that others failed to impress.

Although he didn’t win as many races as he wanted, Razgatlioglu took the title fight down to the final round.

The now BMW rider won six races but was more consistent than Bautista in the second half of the season, thus allowing him to stay in contention despite the huge difference in win totals.

2023 was somewhat of a down year for Jonathan Rea, as the six-time world champion won just once at Most.

Axel Bassani was the top Independent rider as he got the better of impressive rookie Danilo Petrucci.

Other rookies who had stand out performances were the GRT Yamaha duo of Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner.

2023 was again a disappointing season for Honda and BMW, as neither manufacturer got closer to winning races.

Now the moment you have been waiting for, here are the 2023 WorldSBK rider grades…

Alvaro Bautista - A+

Best result - 1st (27 times)

Toprak Razgatlioglu - A

Best result - 1st (6 times)

Jonathan Rea - B-

Best result - 1st (1 time)

Andrea Locatelli - B

Best result - 2nd (1 time)

Michael Ruben Rinaldi - B-

Best result - 1st (1 time)

Axel Bassani - B-

Best result - 2nd (1 time)

Danilo Petrucci - B

Best result - 2nd (1 time)

Dominque Aegerter - B-

Best result - 2nd (1 time)

Remy Gardner - C+

Best result - 4th (2 times)

Xavi Vierge - C

Best result - 3rd (1 time)

Alex Lowes - C

Best result - 3rd (1 time)

Garrett Gerloff - B-

Best result - 4th (3 times)

Iker Lecuona - C-

Best result - 4th (1 time)

Scott Redding - C-

Best result - 4th (2 times)

Phillip Oettl - C

Best result - 5th (1 time)

Loris Baz - D

Best result - 7th (2 times)

Michael Van Der Mark (Injury affected) - C

Best result - 7th (2 times)

Lorenzo Baldassarri - D

Best result - 12th (2 times)

Bradley Ray - D+

Best result - 12th (2 times)

Hafish Syahrin - D-

Best result - 14th (2 times)

Oliver Konig - D-

Best result - 16th (2 times)

Eric Granado (Injury affected) - E

Best result - 16th (1 time)