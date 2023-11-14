Vierge and team-mate Iker Lecuona failed to make the step forward many expected in 2023, not least Honda who also struggled in MotoGP.

Arguably the worst bike in both championships, work to improve the bike has to be drastic but also quick if Honda are to be competitive.

Honda have struggled for a long time to be competitive in WorldSBK, and that was again highlighted by Vierge and Lecuona’s inability to challenge for the top five on a consistent basis.

But with a new bike coming at the Jerez test next week, Vierge is excited to see what changes have been made.

“Basically, everything is new,” began the Spaniard. “It looks really similar, but they changed many things.

“They are working super hard in Japan. Unfortunately, we haven’t tried it yet! I’m looking forward to jumping on the new Honda and seeing how it is.

“We are super focused on trying to use more power everywhere. We have a strong engine but, until now, we can’t use all the power at the end of the straights.

“The main focus is trying to improve the electronics with the engine to have a better acceleration.”

The Jerez test following the season-finale took place without either factory Honda rider.

That means the first official pre-season test for next season will be a crucial one for Vierge, who is going into his third season in the class.

“I will test at Jerez and I’m looking forward to it because it looks amazing,” said Vierge. “It’ll be a crucial pre-season. It’ll be important to have a good base, have a good test because we started the season in February.

“We need to have a good season and it’ll be crucial to have a good winter.”