Bradley Ray retains Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK seat for 2024

Ray's rookie year was a rollercoaster campaign as he adjusted to the WorldSBK-spec Yamaha YZF-R1, having won the British title a year earlier.

He finished 19th in the standings despite missing four rounds, one point behind fellow Yamaha rookie Lorenzo Baldassarri who took part in every race.

Ray said: “I’m really happy to sign with Yamaha and Motox again for the 2024 season.

"I feel like it’s important to get a second year to really blossom and be able to show your full potential!

"We had some strong races in 2023 together so I’m excited to build on that. I’m super happy to be doing the full Championship too and think this will be very beneficial for myself throughout 2024.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everyone at Yamaha and Sandro at Motox for giving me a second year and another opportunity to compete in WorldSBK. See you in Australia.”

Team Manager Sandro Carusi added: "I’m pleased to continue on the journey we began with Bradley in WorldSBK last year.

"His surgery during the season slowed our growth somewhat, but in the first part of the year we showed we could be competitive together. I’m confident, both that he will make a full recovery and that we can achieve positive results in the 2024 Championship.”