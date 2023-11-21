Bautista did not suffer any injuries during the wildcard appearance, but rather at Jerez a few days prior when he crashed at the post-season test.

Bautista, who won his second consecutive WorldSBK title at the season-finale, was as a result impacted during his return to MotoGP and unable to show the type of form many expected.

A statement from Aruba.it Ducati said: “In the week following the MotoGP Grand Prix in Malaysia, Alvaro Bautista underwent examinations by Dr. Angel Villamor in Madrid.

“After medical specialist consultation and cervical spine MRI review due to loss of strength, numbness, and tingling sensation in the left upper limb reported after the crash in Jerez test and MotoGP Grand Prix of Malaysia, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team’s rider was diagnosed with C6-C7 hernia and C5-C6 disc protrusions.

“Further medical examinations and tests will be carried out in the next few days in order to assess possible damages due to the cervical nerves compression. For the time being, however, surgery is not planned.”

Bautista crashed a total of ten times throughout the 2023 season which was the fourth highest number of any rider.

Only Alex Lowes who led the way with 15, Iker Lecuona (13) and Lorenzo Baldassarri (11) had more.