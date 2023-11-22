O’Kane will be Locatelli’s crew chief for the 2024 WorldSBK season but is still on MotoGP duty until after this weekend in Valencia.

Locatelli, who is a 14-time podium finisher in WorldSBK, has been given a new crew chief after the Pata Yamaha outfit moved Andrew Pitt to Jonathan Rea’s side of the garage.

But with O’Kane still unable to join him, Locatelli worked with Damiano Evangelisti at Jerez for the most recent two-day test, who is usually Gardner’s crew chief at GRT Yamaha.

“I worked with Damiano during these two days. I want to thank GRT because he was able to work with us,” Locatelli told WorldSBK.com.

“I had a good relationship with him immediately, probably because he’s also Italian. I already know him, so it was nice to work with him, because sometimes it’s nice to meet new people, to see other people working.

“It was interesting. It was a good opportunity to work with him and try to make a step and also, I think he helped us a lot to help make an improvement.”

Rea on the other hand has been able to work with his new crew chief Pitt, and Locatelli believes the six-time champion can benefit hugely.

Locatelli stated: “To see Andrew on the other side of the box is a bit strange! He worked with me for three years, but our relationship is good because we’re friends.

“I think, for Jonathan, it could be different; he’s also a friend of his. It’ll be interesting. Andrew can do a really good BBQ in Phillip Island to prepare for Jonathan’s weekend!

“Also, the language is the same as Jonathan’s but he can also have another possibility to work with a crew chief who was a rider.

“It’s probably something that can help Jonathan to improve a little bit and come to our box and immediately try to have a good feeling and I think Andrew is a really good person for this job.”