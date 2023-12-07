Baz endured a nightmare 2024 season due to injury and as a result was unable to show his full potential when it mattered most.

The French rider, formerly of the Yamaha Forward Racing and Avintia Ducati team in MotoGP, was the odd man out when BMW’s game of musical chairs began.

The German manufacturer pulled off a blockbuster move by signing Toprak Razgatlioglu to its factory team, which led to Scott Redding being moved to Bonovo Action, alongside Garrett Gerloff.

And with Michael Van Der Mark retained next to Razgatlioglu, it quickly became apparent that five riders didn’t go into four seats.

Speaking about his future, Baz said: "Many of you have been asking me what I'm doing next year... I'm not the type of person not give updates but the situaton has been very complicated to handle.

"I don't have anything official for next year yet, but we are working with my manager, my family and my partners to have a good project next year so that I can have fun and give it my all."

Baz was not without individual mistakes as he suffered some hefty falls throughout 2023, which also resulted in expensive damages to his M 1000 RR.

However, not all of that was Baz’ fault as he suffered a brutal right leg injury when Alex Lowes ran into him at round two in Mandalika.

Recently in hospital to continue his recovery, Baz added: “I’m now taking the time to finally get my right leg back to 100 percent fitness."

"Surgery on November 30th removed the material from my ankle so that I can finally put this injury that has ruined my year behind me."