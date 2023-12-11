Both ‘will bring their extensive expertise to the development and testing of the BMW M 1000 RR.’.

Guintoli, 41, was a podium finisher in 250GP before spending the 2007 (Tech3 Yamaha) and 2008 (Pramac Ducati) season in MotoGP, with a best finish of fourth.

Left without any premier-class options for 2009, the British-based Frenchman then kicked off a new Superbike career in perfect style with victory on his BSB debut.

A championship challenge ended in injury but Guintoli had proved his speed on a production bike and raced in the WorldSBK full time from 2010-2016, winning the 2014 title for Aprilia.

Guintoli then joined Suzuki’s MotoGP project as a test and wild-card rider from 2017, contributing to the development of a title-winning 2020 GSX-RR in the hands of Joan Mir.

Aside from his MotoGP test and television duties, Guintoli won the FIM Endurance World Championship as part of the SERT team in 2021. Guintoli will now switch to the official BMW endurance team alongside his new WorldSBK test duties.

“I am very happy to join the BMW Motorrad Motorsport WorldSBK factory project as a test rider, the project is very exciting and I am looking forward to bring my experience into it,” Guintoli said. “I can’t wait to get started and enjoy the BMW M 1000 RR.”

Smith, 33, also made his MotoGP debut with Tech3 Yamaha, in 2013, after being a grand prix winner in 125cc and podium finisher for Tech3 in Moto2.

The Englishman improved progressively to sixth place in the 2015 standings, including a runner-up finish at Misano. Although 2016 was spoiled by injury, Smith was targeted as KTM’s first signing for its new factory team, where he raced for 2017 and 2018.

A switch to Aprilia for test and wild-card duties, plus an entry in the debut season of MotoE followed.

Although Smith hasn’t raced in WorldSBK, he proved his Superbike potential by being part of the victorious Yamaha team in the 2015 Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance race.

“To be asked by BMW Motorrad to join the test team is a great privilege,” Smith said. “I will work my hardest to deliver what our four WorldSBK factory riders need to battle with the best in the championship.”

“Welcome aboard, Sylvain and Bradley,” said Christian Gonschor, Technical Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport. "It’s fantastic that their wealth of experience strengthens our project.

“Sylvain brings extensive knowledge from many years in the Superbike and Endurance World Championships, where he also secured the titles, as well as from MotoGP.

“Bradley complements this knowledge perfectly with his extensive experience as a race and test rider in MotoGP. They are the perfect riders for our new test team, which focuses solely on testing work on the track, independent of race commitments.”

BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers added that the signing of two such high profile test riders showed “a clear indication of BMW Motorrad’s strong commitment to motorsport.

“The significant input provided by the test team has already shown promise in recent months, and we are confident that this structure will contribute to success.”

Michael van der Mark will join Razgatlioglu in the official BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team next season, with Scott Redding (an ex-rival of Smith) moving alongside Garrett Gerloff at the Bonovo Action team.