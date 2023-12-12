BMW: Toprak Razgatlioglu has ‘adapted well to the bike’

Razgatlioglu has had anything but ideal conditions during his opening tests with BMW, as rain halted running at Portimao and Jerez.

But another quick turnaround saw the Turkish star head to Valencia alongside Michael Van Der Mark, as the pair continued their preparations for the 2024 season.

Razgatlioglu, who leaves Yamaha after four very successful seasons together, is aiming to put BMW on top for the first time in WorldSBK history.

Razgatlioglu himself has been very impressed with the power of the M 1000 RR, but when summing up his second full test, Marc Bongers was also pleased with the outcome.

The BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director told WorldSBK.com: “After the Bonovo Action BMW team tested with Garrett Gerloff and Scott Redding immediately after the season finale at Jerez, we now have been able to start testing with Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michael van der Mark, and the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team.

“Overall, it was great to welcome Toprak to the team. His initial impressions of the BMW M 1000 RR he conveyed to us have been very positive.

“He adapted well to the bike right away. However, the conditions were challenging, and we had no reference from the competition. Therefore, making an assessment is still difficult. The days in Portugal and Spain were demanding.

“The weather was not on our side. Initially, we had some bad luck in Portimao and could only complete a few laps; the situation was no better in Jerez.

“Since it was crucial to gather test information, we spontaneously travelled to Valencia with Michael and Toprak to hit the track there together with our BMW Motorrad Motorsport test team.

“Michael also tested new components with the test team that will be available to the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and the Bonovo Action BMW team for the upcoming season.”