Anthony Gobert has died

Gobert’s brother Aaron recently announced that Anthony, who had struggled with persistent alcohol and drug issues, was in palliative care and ‘in the final stages of his life’.

A Facebook message on Wednesday by Anthony’s mother, Suzanne Gobert, sadly confirmed that the 48-year-old Australian star had passed away:

“My heart is breaking as I write this as my first born beautiful son Anthony has passed late this afternoon. I loved him from the moment he was born until the day I die. At times he was challenging to say the least but he always had a kind heart and cared for everyone. Sadly he was a victim of addiction which runs deeply in our families. He tried many times to get better but he couldn’t quite make it. I am so proud of him and thank all those good people who added to his life. You know who you are ”

Crash.net sends its deepest condolences to Gobert’s family and friends.