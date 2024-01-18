WorldSBK: Toprak Razgatlioglu: Jerez test ‘very important’, BMW ‘are not far’
Toprak Razgatlioglu believes he can be crowned WorldSBK champion with BMW, either this season or in 2025.
The 2021 world champion made a sensational switch to BMW last season, signing a two-year deal in the process.
And after unveiling the team’s new colours for the upcoming campaign, Razgatlioglu, who has had very limited track time on the M 1000 RR, is very confident about what can be achieved.
Razgatlioglu, who tested at Jerez and Portimao following last season, will do the same before the end of the month as two two-day WorldSBK tests will take place, the first starting at Jerez.
Looking back on his debut with the team, Razgatlioglu said: “In Portimao, the first time I rode the bike, I was smiling on the straight, because the bike is very fast.
“We need to just improve some things, but we are not far. We need more laps; we need more kilometers”.
“Next week’s test will be very important, because I’ll see all the riders there. I only rode alone, I didn’t see other Superbike riders, I need some riders, some fighting, to see the lap times.”
Razgatlioglu has joined a manufacturer thirsty for success as BMW’s only noticeable win in the past few years came in 2021 during a wet-dry Superpole Race at Portimao. Michael Van Der Mark was the winner that day.
But the Turkish star has already seen the eagerness of BMW to be successful and believes a world title win is possible, despite Alvaro Bautista and Ducati being more dominant in 2023 than any rider/bike combination ever before.
Razgatlioglu said: “BMW are working every day. This is good. When I see BMW working, I work even more.
“And if we work like this, I think we can be World Champions. I don’t know if this year or next year, but I believe this, we are not far.”