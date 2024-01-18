BMW unveil their 2024 WorldSBK colours, Toprak says title win is possible

BMW pulled off a huge coup last season by signing Razgatlioglu to their factory team alongside Michael Van Der Mark.

The 2021 WorldSBK champion, who has already been in action for his new team thanks to a couple of post-season tests last year, will be in action twice more this month.

A first test in Jerez will be followed by a second outing at Portimao, which is again a two-day test.

But before that came the German manufacturer’s team launch where Razgatlioglu and Van Der Mark unveiled their 2024 M 1000 RR, alongside Bonovo Action BMW duo Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff.

“I am very happy to join the BMW Motorrad family,” said Razgatlioglu. “When I arrived at Berlin on Monday and left the airport I was really surprised because everyone spoke Turkish. Also at the plant, there are so many Turkish employees. I am very happy for this.

“In general, I am very positive. Especially today, there were a lot of people and I understand that a lot of people like me. A lot of people came here to see me, also many Turkish guys, and a lot of them came from very far away.

“Everyone can’t wait for the season, and that also goes for me. My focus is now on the season. I realized that the people believe in me, but it is important that you believe in your bike.

“Many people say that the BMW is not ready to fight for the championship but I believe that my bike is ready to fight for wins and the championship.

“We just need my setup, because my riding style is completely different. When we have this, we can easily fight for the win. Now I am just focusing on the test next week.

“It is really important for me. I need to adapt to the bike and I believe that we can fight for the podium and the wins this season. I am excited.

“I signed with BMW but I am also a part of the family. This is something I saw today again and it is great. I will give more than 100 percent, I will try to win with BMW.

“Everyone is working hard and this is a great extra motivation also for me. If we keep doing this, we will win the World Championship.”

Like Razgatlioglu, Van Der Mark is raring to go after fully recovering from his injuries last season.

The Dutch rider said: “It’s nice to start the season, it’s great to be here in Berlin. We all know that BMW is a big company but we got a nice tour through the plant and I must say that it is really impressive.

“It was also great to see where they prepare the race engines and I am really ready to start the season.

“I can’t wait to go testing again, I feel one hundred percent fit, I got a new teammate that seems to be really fast – so I am looking forward to it.

“Like I said, I am fit again, the bike is getting better and better, Toprak is pushing the project even more and I think we want to win races and be on the podium as soon as possible.”