Iker Lecuona doubt for WSBK 2024 opener with dislocated shoulder

Honda's Iker Lecuona dislocated his shoulder earlier this week, days before the first WSBK race

Iker Lecuona, Jerez WorldSBK test, 25 January
Iker Lecuona is a doubt to race in the World Superbike season-opener this weekend due to injury.

Honda’s Lecuona crashed on Tuesday at the one-day test at Phillip Island, threatening his participation in the first race.

As of Thursday, it remains undecided whether he will race.

“I had a big highside at Turn 11 and dislocated my shoulder,” Lecuona revealed.

“I need to say that until last night, I can’t ride the bike because it’s too much.

“However, when I woke up, I felt quite good. I spoke with Jose and did a check with the medical team here.

“I am ‘fit’ for tomorrow morning but this track is hard on the shoulders with the speed, the wind and the bumps.

“With the Honda, we have to work more than others on other bikes.

“I’ll try and then make a decision if I continue.

“I haven’t had time to try the bike in Australia properly but honestly, from what we expected, three or four out of ten, quite low… it’s a new bike and we need a lot of time to understand and take the most from it.

“We still don’t understand it and we still don’t have a good pace. The target is to find it here in Australia.”

Lecuona fell during the morning session on Tuesday. As a result, he didn’t set a lap time in the afternoon and missed out on valuable practice time.

He had previously expressed dissatisfaction at the Portimao preseason test on his troublesome Honda.

