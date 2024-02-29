Nicolo Bulega: ‘Maybe I still don’t realise, I was smiling a lot’

The opening WorldSBK round of the year saw Nicolo Bulega become the first-ever WorldSSP champion to win on his premier class debut.

Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February

Following a dominant showing in Superpole, Nicolo Bulega delivered another clutch performance to take victory in Race 1 of the WorldSBK season-opener at Phillip Island.

Bulega’s start was the only hiccup as he went from first to fifth during the early stages, however, an unrivalled turn of speed prior to the pit stop sequence saw him take the lead. 

Fellow WorldSBK rookie Andrea Iannone was the only rider capable of following Bulega initially.

But when the pit stops took place, Bulega came out with a sizable lead which he controlled until the end of the race.

Bulega was unable to deliver the same type of result during either Sunday race, however, his stunning achievement is one that won’t go unnoticed by his rivals.

A clear title contender despite being a rookie, Bulega admitted post-race he was still in shock as to what he achieved.

“Maybe I still don’t realise but what can I say? It’s incredible,” said Bulega. “To win the first race and also take the lap record and pole position, it’s like last year when I was in WorldSSP but now, it’s in WorldSBK.

“I can’t say a lot because I still don’t realise, it’s a good sensation. In the last two laps, I was smiling a lot under my helmet when I saw my pit board with 3.5s advantage.

“You can dream as much as you want but when you have to do it, it’s different.

“It’s a dream come true and I’m happy to win the first race as I feel less pressure.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
11 mins ago
Franco Morbidelli: Injury ‘needs to be respected’, Diggia ‘able to express corner speed’
Franco Morbidelli
Franco Morbidelli
F1
News
18 mins ago
Christian Horner “interrupted” meeting to tell rival bosses he was innocent
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press…
WSBK
News
20 mins ago
Andrea Iannone: ‘I’m a little bit stiff, in MotoGP I was fighting a lot’
Andrea Iannone, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Andrea Iannone, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
F1
News
44 mins ago
Christian Horner confirms Red Bull unity in first words since investigation ended
(L to R): Craig Slater (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Reporter with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1
(L to R): Craig Slater (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Reporter with Christian Horner …
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Alex Lowes: “I’m probably a bit too old to be making moves like that”
Alvaro Bautista, Alex Lowes, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Alvaro Bautista, Alex Lowes, race 2, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February

Latest News

WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Nicolo Bulega: ‘Maybe I still don’t realise, I was smiling a lot’
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
F1
News
2 hours ago
Which F1 team has brought the biggest upgrade to the Bahrain GP?
Mercedes AMG F1 W15 of George Russell (GBR) pushed down the pit lane by mechanics. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
Mercedes AMG F1 W15 of George Russell (GBR) pushed down the pit lane by…
F1
News
2 hours ago
How to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix practice today: Live stream for free
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso “negotiation tactic” disputed: “He sounded sincere!”
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two.-
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference…