Jonathan Rea on wanting to please Yamaha top brass: ‘You feel a bit like a dog’

The six-time WorldSBK champion made a return to form during the two-day Catalunya test, finishing fifth overall.

Jonathan Rea endured one of his worst rounds ever in WorldSBK at Phillip Island, but the issues that plagued him in round one showed no signs of reappearing.

“We were able to really get down to business with no major issues,” began Rea. “We tested some things back-to-back and found some clear positives and negatives, but we were able to tick most things on the list as well as some tyre options for the race weekend including a front tyre option from Pirelli.

“I was also able to do a race simulation for both the Superpole Race and long race. It’s very hard to compare, but it was very competitive and could be a fast race pace compared to last year.

“With that information and how the track conditions were today, at least we have good data to try to improve.

“We can be satisfied with the result and now we can start the “real work” to prepare further. The team worked in a really good way all through the test – we ran out of time you could say, as there’s always more boxes you could tick but I started to really feel more confident with the R1.

“Yamaha and the guys in Milan have done a lot of positive work and I feel like I can get stuck in and ride the bike and have fun.

“I had a smile on my face most of the test and always want more! We can be happy with the job we have done here and the progress made since Australia. It gives me a lot of confidence – I feel good and ready to start the weekend.”

Speaking about the atmosphere within the team, which would have no doubt been tested following such a difficult season-opener, Rea is very glad to have team principal Paul Denning by his side.

“Since I’ve joined, Paul Denning’s been amazing,” added Rea. “You think the issues and results we had at Phillip Island people would be a bit flat. 

“It’s where I felt the strength in my previous team was, where you think the chips are down and people start looking at you to make the difference.

“This team’s amazing, it’s the same or better where people get behind you and Paul’s an integral part of bringing that atmosphere. 

“He always gets involved, wants to know what’s going on, which is nice. It’s always nice to please the boss. 

“You feel a bit like a dog: you always want to please your owner… that’s what it’s like as a motorbike rider, you always want to please your team manager and crew chief and make people happy.

“I feel like a dog, basically! I want to finish three races and score good, strong points. To race for the win here, we need some improvements. I feel like we can fight for a podium.”

