Danilo Petrucci feeling ‘increasingly comfortable’ after strong Catalunya round

Danilo Petrucci’s strong Catalunya WorldSBK round continued on Sunday as the former MotoGP rider claimed seventh and fifth in the two races.

Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March

Seventh in Saturday’s WorldSBK Race 1, Danilo Petrucci had late race pace which was again the case during Sunday’s double-header.

Petrucci managed to claw his way back through the field following a difficult start to Race 2.

“A top five is always a good result even though it's our minimum target,” said Petrucci. “We were the top independents in Race 2 and brought home some points, so it works!

“This was probably one of our less favourable tracks due to low grip and tire management.

“Speaking generally, I'm happy because I feel really good with the bike, and the team is doing a great job, so I can't wait to go to Assen, which on the other side is one of my favourite circuits.

“Hopefully, the weather will be nice and cool. There will be good grip in the fast corners, and I can't wait to tackle those fifth gear corners with this Ducati Panigale V4 R, which I feel increasingly comfortable with.”

While Petrucci enjoyed another strong round, fellow satellite Ducati rider Michael Rinaldi suffered a crash after contact with Andrea Locatelli and Axel Bassani, in Race 2.

“Difficult weekend, which started badly and ended worse,” said Rinaldi. “In turn 4 I was accelerating together with Locatelli but I was forced to choose the inside line and involuntarily touched Axel Bassani.

“These things happen. This is a racing accident in which I involved another innocent rider to whom I apologize.

“Let's archive everything and think about the next one.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4 mins ago
Fabio Quartararo reveals that today's Yamaha test scuppered by weather
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
WSBK
News
35 mins ago
Danilo Petrucci feeling ‘increasingly comfortable’ after strong Catalunya round
Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Remy Gardner on track limits penalty: ‘I don’t think that’s right’
Remy Gardner, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Remy Gardner, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
McLaren downplay Lando Norris’ strategy complaints: ‘Ferrari have a faster car’
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Discord between Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff over ‘cursed’ W15 highlighted
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Morbidelli ‘would like to remain a gentleman’ as he avoids Ducati-Yamaha comparison
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Fernando Alonso ‘knew what he was doing’ with George Russell battle tactics
Fernando Alonso was punished for "potentially dangerous driving"
Fernando Alonso was punished for "potentially dangerous driving"
F1
News
4 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton holds onto impressive F1 record after Max Verstappen DNF
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme with second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme…
F1
News
4 hours ago
Helmut Marko disagrees with Sergio Perez over Ferrari with “relatively easily” remark
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World…