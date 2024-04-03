Where does WSBK fit into the new Liberty Media and MotoGP era?

World Superbikes has not yet been significantly mentioned in the Liberty Media takeover of MotoGP.

Liberty, the owners of F1, acquired 86% of Dorna Sports this week for a price of €4.2 billion.

MotoGP is the jewel in Dorna’s grasp but, obviously, is not the only series that it is the rights holder for.

WSBK is the other notable series under the Dorna banner, as well as Moto2 and Moto3 and the Women’s World Championship.

WSBK, Moto2, Moto3 and the Women’s World Championship are now owned by Liberty Media as part of the same deal which took over MotoGP.

WSBK carried the same messaging of the bombshell announcement on Monday that MotoGP shared.

In Liberty’s first major public address after the deal was announced, MotoGP was the only series which was mentioned in detail.

The Women’s World Championship - a new series which will start this year - was described as a key way to attract new fans.

But how WSBK fits into the new era remains a mystery.

Liberty have spoken about how “storytelling” is a crucial focus to improve the growth of MotoGP.

Will Liberty make it a priority to also tell the stories from the WSBK grid?

One thing is certain. MotoGP and WSBK will not host joint-race weekends.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta told Motorsport: “It's something that has been talked about for a long time and the reality, being very direct, I do not know the benefit.

“Clearly it would make exposure to Superbike more relevant, MotoGP I think would have little to do there.

“There is quite an important crossover of fans and I don't know if the people who go to Montmelo for Superbikes… I think they also go to MotoGP.

“It doesn't make a lot of sense with both together because you are not going to attract more people and you have to pay for both things, Superbike and MotoGP, so it doesn't make much sense at the moment.”