Danilo Petrucci ‘conscious’ after fractured collarbone and jaw in motocross accident
Danilo Petrucci has suffered a broken right collarbone and jaw during a motocross accident.
Following a superb start to his second season in WorldSBK, Danilo Petrucci could be sidelined for the upcoming round in Assen after suffering a fractured right collarbone and jaw.
Petrucci was riding a motocross bike in preparation for next weekend’s Assen round. The Italian will undergo surgery as a result of his injuries.
Petrucci is currently sixth in the WorldSBK standings and second behind Andrea Iannone in the race to be crowned top Independent rider.
A statement from Barni Ducati said: “As a result of a fall during training with the motocross bike, Danilo Petrucci suffered a fracture of his right collarbone and jaw.
“The Barni Spark Racing Team rider has always remained conscious and will undergo surgery. Danilo was in Cingoli for a day of preparation for the next WorldSBK round.”
Petrucci’s accident comes just two days after former factory Ducati team-mate Andrea Dovizioso suffered his own accident.
Teammates during their time in MotoGP, Dovizioso was airlifted to hospital as a result of his fall.