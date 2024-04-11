Danilo Petrucci ‘conscious’ after fractured collarbone and jaw in motocross accident

Danilo Petrucci has suffered a broken right collarbone and jaw during a motocross accident.

Danilo Petrucci, WorldSBK, Catalunya, 22 March
Danilo Petrucci, WorldSBK, Catalunya, 22 March

Following a superb start to his second season in WorldSBK, Danilo Petrucci could be sidelined for the upcoming round in Assen after suffering a fractured right collarbone and jaw.

Petrucci was riding a motocross bike in preparation for next weekend’s Assen round. The Italian will undergo surgery as a result of his injuries. 

Petrucci is currently sixth in the WorldSBK standings and second behind Andrea Iannone in the race to be crowned top Independent rider.

A statement from Barni Ducati said: “As a result of a fall during training with the motocross bike, Danilo Petrucci suffered a fracture of his right collarbone and jaw.

“The Barni Spark Racing Team rider has always remained conscious and will undergo surgery. Danilo was in Cingoli for a day of preparation for the next WorldSBK round.”

Petrucci’s accident comes just two days after former factory Ducati team-mate Andrea Dovizioso suffered his own accident.

Teammates during their time in MotoGP, Dovizioso was airlifted to hospital as a result of his fall.

