Jonathan Rea’s first Yamaha pole position: “I felt at one with the bike”

Jonathan Rea reflects on his most productive WSBK day on a Yamaha yet

Jonathan Rea, Andrew Pitt, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Jonathan Rea, Andrew Pitt, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April

Jonathan Rea claimed his first WorldSBK pole position on a Yamaha on Saturday.

Rea then finished sixth in Race 1 at Assen but it represented his best day so far on his new machinery.

He grabbed pole with a best time of 1’42.650s, a tenth better than Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega - it was his 44th pole position but his first since leaving Kawasaki.

“I really enjoyed the Superpole session because I felt at one with the bike, even in the tricky conditions,” Rea said.

“Lap after lap, I felt the rhythm.

“You never know how fast to go because there’s a lot of risk, but the track was damp and drying out.

“That overheats the tyres, and you move around. I kept thinking someone would come in for an intermediate, but I had no time left, so when I saw P1 on my pitboard, I was so happy.

“Not just me but all the guys in the team, we needed this lift. It’s nice for Yamaha too.”

P6 in Race 1 was Rea’s best result on a Yamaha yet, at the third round of the 2024 WSBK season.

The race was made chaotic by the wet weather before it was shockingly won by debutant Nicholas Spinelli.

“It set us up for the race to make a good start,” Rea said.

“I got the holeshot but, in the first part, you never want to be the guy leading in those conditions because you don’t know how slippery it is.

“I made a couple of mistakes.

“The defining moment of my race was probably ‘Loka’ coming through at the last corner, I lost two positions just off the back of the group.

“I had a huge moment between Turns 2 and 3.

“Aside from that, you had to be patient until the track dried out.

“The track almost got completely dry, there was a dry line through sector one, and the rest of the track dried throughout the race.

“There are some areas we need to improve the bike tomorrow.

“A real shame the red flag came out because I felt like I was making some progress at the end. I could smell a podium, but I was just too far away.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Nicolo Bulega admits ‘we made a mistake’ after tumbling down the order
Nicolo Bulega, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Nicolo Bulega, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
BSB
News
1 hour ago
2024 British Superbikes: Navarra - Qualifying Results
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Liberty Media hit with MotoGP warning: “Americans won’t care unless…”
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
WSBK
News
2 hours ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu analyses Nicholas Spinelli’s tyre gamble in WSBK Assen Race 1
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
WSBK
News
2 hours ago
Jonathan Rea’s first Yamaha pole position: “I felt at one with the bike”
Jonathan Rea, Andrew Pitt, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Jonathan Rea, Andrew Pitt, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Nico Rosberg warns Mercedes against quick call over Lewis Hamilton replacement
Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg
WSBK
News
3 hours ago
Alvaro Bautista: “Without the red flag I could have fought for victory”
Alvaro Bautista, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Alvaro Bautista, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
F1
News
3 hours ago
George Russell refutes Lewis Hamilton’s Chinese GP set-up claim
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Christian Horner “write Sergio Perez off” claim met with “I recommended him!”
Sergio Perez and Christian Horner
Sergio Perez and Christian Horner