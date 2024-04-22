Michael Van Der Mark on battle with Toprak: ‘I made a cheeky pass to wake him up’

Michael Van Der Mark carried on his momentum from Barcelona after challenging for the podium in Assen.

Michael van der Mark, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Michael van der Mark, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April

After injuries derailed him during the last two seasons, Michael Van Der Mark finally appears to be back at his best following another positive WorldSBK performance at Assen.

Van Der Mark returned to form in Barcelona before challenging for the podium places during Sunday’s double-header. 

Van Der Mark ultimately came up short after going ‘back to my old habits’, but it’s clear that the addition of Toprak Razgatlioglu is helping the Dutch rider.

“It was nice to fight for the podium and stay with the top guys,” said Van Der Mark. “It has been awhile. In Barcelona I was pretty close but here I could fight with them.

“Of course, I would have liked to be on the podium here in Assen. We tried, and came really close, but we have to stay realistic and it has been awhile since I’ve been in these positions and in this form. 

“I struggled a bit at the end of the race because I went back to my old habit of pushing a bit too hard in the wrong places.

“That’s why I lost the top group. But I should be happy to see that we are making steps.”

When rain began to fall during Race 2 Van Der Mark was one of the riders that pushed on to try and claw back lost time.

And speaking about the conditions, Van Der Mark was happy to see the changeable conditions impact a race for the second time in two days.

“I thought, let it come. I will push more now! It was difficult because I didn’t really know how much rain there would be and how wet the track would be,” stated Van Der Mark. 

“Everybody was looking at each other but this was my time to close the gap and I managed to do it but it was really difficult. Also really fun.

For the first time this season Van Der Mark was able to challenge Razgatlioglu, finishing ahead of him in the Superpole Race before overtaking the eventual Race 2 winner early on in the second feature race.

Michael van der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Michael van der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April

Discussing the battle with Razgatlioglu, Van Der Mark jokingly said: “It was nice to battle with them but I started to push in the wrong areas.

“I was back in my old habit and that’s why we lost it, but that’s why we compare with Toprak. 

“I have to work on this. It was fantastic. I saw in the race how strong he was and I made a cheeky little pass on him to wake him up a bit.

“It was nice to fight with him and it was fantastic to see him take this win.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
10 mins ago
Who will Marc Marquez ride for in 2025?
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
WSBK
News
17 mins ago
Michael Van Der Mark on battle with Toprak: ‘I made a cheeky pass to wake him up’
Michael van der Mark, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Michael van der Mark, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
F1
News
18 mins ago
Left-field F1 switch suggested for Adrian Newey amid links to Red Bull’s rivals
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
F1
News
59 mins ago
Toto Wolff’s “honeymoon period” over after Ross Brawn “did a lot of the groundwork”
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Nicolo Bulega: Rear tyre ‘completely finished’ in Superpole Race, ‘Alvaro really fast’
Nicolo Bulega, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Nicolo Bulega, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
‘They need to be worth a second per lap’ - Mercedes upgrades questioned
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Marc Marquez drops first clue that he could leave Gresini
Marc Marquez, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Marc Marquez, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Five MotoGP teams that could undergo major changes for 2025
Pedro Acosta leads start, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
Pedro Acosta leads start, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
WSBK
News
2 hours ago
Andrea Iannone: “We want and need to fight for victories”
Andrea Iannone, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Andrea Iannone, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April