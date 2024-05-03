Work completed at Cremona circuit ahead of WorldSBK debut

The Cremona circuit has finalised preparations ahead of September’s round ten of the 2024 WorldSBK season.

The Italian circuit will be making its debut on the WorldSBK calendar, along with the Balaton Park circuit in Hungary in August.

A circuit that has a capacity of 20,000 spectators, Cremona has been used regularly for domestic racing in Italy.

Track layout enhancements, resurfacing and an expansion to the spectator facilities were some of the changes that began in January, and have now been completed.

Discussing the changes and new logo, Cremona Circuit CEO, Alessandro Canevarolo said: “We are excited to present this new logo to the world, which distinguishes us for our proximity to people, the territory, motorcycle, and motorsport lovers.

“We have chosen as inspiration one of the most iconic curves of the circuit, Turn 10, which launches us on the long straight adrenaline rush, graphically applying to the logo all the features that our motorcyclists know.

“The colours: red and dark grey, represent in themselves the passion and territory of Cremona.

“The track opened in early April, and many enthusiasts have already been able to enjoy the elevation slopes and new layout of the last stretch of the track.”