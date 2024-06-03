Toprak Razgatlioglu sets out goals for Misano: “I hope to win all three races”

2021 WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu has high expectations ahead of the Misano round, following an impressive two-day test at the Italian circuit.

Razgatlioglu, who did not test in Cremona a couple of weeks ago, was fastest on both days at last week’s Misano test.

On both days Razgatlioglu smashed the official lap record, which came after back-to-back rounds in Catalunya and Assen where he took BMW to the top step of the podium.

And the Turkish star is hoping for more of the same at Misano, although this time around he wants a first hat-trick in the colours of BMW.

“In general, it looks like we are ready to race,” said Razgatlioglu. “We did a really good lap time. Sometimes you need to forget the problem and just ride the bike.

“But overall, for me it’s a very positive test. We have very good data to understand all the parts.

“In general, I’m very happy with these last two days. I hope we win all three races. This is my dream with BMW!”

But while he feels ready to win, Razgatlioglu did admit that he needs more time to adjust to BMW’s new swingarm that was present in Misano.

“I need more setup for the new swingarm,” began Razgatlioglu. “I feel too much rear grip, with the rear of the bike pushing the front.

“I rode my base bike with a SCQ tyre, and I did a 1’32.5s with the old swingarm.”

“It jumps a lot because of too much rear grip. We also were unable to work on the suspension setup, because the Ohlins guys were sick.”

The Misano WorldSBK round takes place from June 14-16.