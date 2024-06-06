Michele Pirro calls WorldSBK wildcard at Misano “a dream”

Michele Pirro will wildcard for Ducati at next weekend’s Misano WorldSBK round.

Michele Pirro
Michele Pirro

Ducati’s full factory presence in WorldSBK will be taken to three at the Misano round as Michele Pirro joins Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega in Aruba colours.

Pirro, who is Ducati’s pioneer when it comes to testing its MotoGP and WorldSBK machinery, has a reduced workload when it comes to wildcard races this season.

Traditionally very busy with MotoGP wildcards, that has not been the case for the Italian in 2024.

But Pirro will get his first WorldSBK round of 2024 under his belt at next weekend’s round four of the campaign at Misano.

Pirro told WorldSBK.com: “For this year, the wildcard is a dream! WorldSBK is a good chance to stay at a good level.

“For my job, as a test rider, it is necessary to stay at a top level, and this wildcard is a great chance to do that.

“Today, my big problem is understanding the front feeling, because the Pirelli tyre is a different story compared to Michelin, and also the Dunlop. I check the data of the other riders, but I try my best.”

12 years into his partnership with Ducati, Pirro has played a crucial role in helping develop the bike to beat in both MotoGP and WorldSBK.

Asked about his role in helping Ducati become the manufacturer to beat, Pirro said: “The story is completely different to when I joined Ducati in MotoGP 12 years ago.

“I am really happy, because I am still in the middle of all of this, and I test the best bikes.

“When you are one rider, you are also trying to put all this experience and information into this one bike.

“I think this is the first company to try and create this situation. Not just with one thing, but over the last five or six years, trying to improve in every championship.”

